Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro’s “Baila Conmigo” Debuts In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Baila Conmigo” was the week’s top new entry.

Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro’s “Baila Conmigo” attracted a substantial opening week audience on YouTube.

According to official YouTube data, the music video received 26.1 million views during the January 29-February 4 tracking period. The count slots “Baila Conmigo” at #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Baila Conmigo,” moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry — and the only debut inside the Top 15.

With other eligible uploads included, “Baila Conmigo” amassed 28.9 million total tracking period views. Thanks to that figure, it earns #12 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

