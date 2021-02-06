Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro’s “Baila Conmigo” Debuts In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro’s “Baila Conmigo” attracted a substantial opening week audience on YouTube.
According to official YouTube data, the music video received 26.1 million views during the January 29-February 4 tracking period. The count slots “Baila Conmigo” at #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
“Baila Conmigo,” moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry — and the only debut inside the Top 15.
With other eligible uploads included, “Baila Conmigo” amassed 28.9 million total tracking period views. Thanks to that figure, it earns #12 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.
