Rita Ora Listed For Appearance On February 19 “Drew Barrymore Show”

The artist will join Drew in celebrating “National Margarita Day.”

Drew Barrymore Show Press Photo via CBS

National Margarita Day will be taking place on February 22, 2021. Three days earlier, music star Rita Ora will help celebrate the occasion on a daytime US talk show.

According to new listings, Ora will make a Margarita-day themed appearance on the February 19 “Drew Barrymore.” Ora and Barrymore will, specifically, make a cocktail as part of the appearance.

The appearance, notably, comes a week after Ora releases her new EP “BANG.”

The February 19 “Drew Barrymore Show” will also feature appearances by Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Biggs. Other upcoming listings follow:

February 8 – Patti LaBelle, Pilar Valdes
February 9 – Katherine Heigl, Lara Lee, Jen Atkin, Terrence Terrell
February 10 – Lionel Richie
February 11 – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Giada De Laurentiis
February 12 – Regina Hall, Jill Kargman, Lana Condor
February 16 – Ricki Lake, Hyram Yarbro
February 17 – Jennifer Love-Hewitt
February 18 – Kat Dennings, Garcelle Beauvais

