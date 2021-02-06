Rita Ora Listed For Appearance On February 19 “Drew Barrymore Show”

National Margarita Day will be taking place on February 22, 2021. Three days earlier, music star Rita Ora will help celebrate the occasion on a daytime US talk show.

According to new listings, Ora will make a Margarita-day themed appearance on the February 19 “Drew Barrymore.” Ora and Barrymore will, specifically, make a cocktail as part of the appearance.

The appearance, notably, comes a week after Ora releases her new EP “BANG.”

The February 19 “Drew Barrymore Show” will also feature appearances by Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Biggs. Other upcoming listings follow:

February 8 – Patti LaBelle, Pilar Valdes

February 9 – Katherine Heigl, Lara Lee, Jen Atkin, Terrence Terrell

February 10 – Lionel Richie

February 11 – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Giada De Laurentiis

February 12 – Regina Hall, Jill Kargman, Lana Condor

February 16 – Ricki Lake, Hyram Yarbro

February 17 – Jennifer Love-Hewitt

February 18 – Kat Dennings, Garcelle Beauvais