Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 4th Week As Australia’s #1 Song; Tones and I’s “Fly Away” Reaches #4

“Drivers License” remains #1 on the ARIA chart.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” continues its impressive start in Australia, notching another week atop the ARIA Top 50 Singles Chart.

The smash hit is celebrating a fourth consecutive week as the biggest song in the Land Down Under.

Like last week, its closest competition comes from Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” holds at #3 on the latest ARIA listing.

Up two places, Tones and I’s “Fly Away” reaches a new high of #4 on this week’s chart. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” concurrently slides one place to #5.

This week’s lone debut comes from Ava Max, whose “My Head & My Heart” starts at #47.

