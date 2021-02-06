in Music News

Cardi B’s “Up” Closed Day One With Over 700 Urban Radio Spins, Over 500 Rhythmic Radio Plays

“Up” received ample opening day support at urban and rhythmic radio.

Cardi B - Up video screen | Atlantic

Cardi B’s “Up” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at urban and rhythmic radio.

According to Mediabase, the new single had received 725 urban radio plays by the close of Friday, February 5. It had meanwhile garnered 537 spins at the rhythmic format.

The counts respectively position “Up” at #40 and #41 on Mediabase’s building charts for the two formats, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the January 31-February 6 tracking period. “Up” may not receive quite as much support on Saturday, but it should still remain well in the Top 50 — and likely secure a Top 40 spot — as both charts go final.

“Up” also fared well digitally, earning #1 on US iTunes, #2 on US Apple Music, and #3 on US Spotify.

cardi bup

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 4th Week As Australia’s #1 Song; Tones and I’s “Fly Away” Reaches #4

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Headed Back To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio