Cardi B’s “Up” Closed Day One With Over 700 Urban Radio Spins, Over 500 Rhythmic Radio Plays

Cardi B’s “Up” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at urban and rhythmic radio.

According to Mediabase, the new single had received 725 urban radio plays by the close of Friday, February 5. It had meanwhile garnered 537 spins at the rhythmic format.

The counts respectively position “Up” at #40 and #41 on Mediabase’s building charts for the two formats, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the January 31-February 6 tracking period. “Up” may not receive quite as much support on Saturday, but it should still remain well in the Top 50 — and likely secure a Top 40 spot — as both charts go final.

“Up” also fared well digitally, earning #1 on US iTunes, #2 on US Apple Music, and #3 on US Spotify.