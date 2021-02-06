in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Headed Back To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The song will be celebrating an eighth week at #1.

Ava Max - Kings & Queens cover art | Atlantic Records

Epitomizing the notion of an enduring hit, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” is headed back to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Kings & Queens” received 4,948 spins during the first six days of the January 31-February 6 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 3 spins, it positions “Kings & Queens” at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

As it does not face a clear threat from below, “Kings & Queens” should be able to retain its #1 position through the close of tracking.

Should it indeed close the week at #1, “Kings & Queens” will be celebrating an eighth total week as the format’s #1 song.

