in Music News

Cardi B’s “Up” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Cardi B’s new single hits #1 on iTunes.

Cardi B - Up video screen | Atlantic

Cardi B’s “Up” has moved all the way up the US iTunes sales chart.

Indeed, the buzzy new single is #1 on the all-genre listing as of press time at 9:45AM ET Friday morning.

“Up” seized the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown,” which ascended to #1 as fans showed support in the face of backlash over his racial slur incident.

“More Than My Hometown” is currently #2 on the chart; Wallen’s “Wasted On You” closely follows at #3.

Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” sits at #4, and Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” holds the #5 position. The country artist also holds the next two spots with “Sand In My Boots” (#6) and “7 Summers” (#7).

— In addition to faring well on iTunes, Cardi B’s “Up” is sure to enjoy a big day on the major streaming platforms. The song will also receive looks at the artist’s core urban and rhythmic radio formats.

cardi bmorgan wallenup

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Stunning “Drivers License” Performance On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Carole King’s “Tapestry” Earns 13x Platinum Certification In United States