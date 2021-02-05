Cardi B’s “Up” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Cardi B’s “Up” has moved all the way up the US iTunes sales chart.

Indeed, the buzzy new single is #1 on the all-genre listing as of press time at 9:45AM ET Friday morning.

“Up” seized the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown,” which ascended to #1 as fans showed support in the face of backlash over his racial slur incident.

“More Than My Hometown” is currently #2 on the chart; Wallen’s “Wasted On You” closely follows at #3.

Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” sits at #4, and Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” holds the #5 position. The country artist also holds the next two spots with “Sand In My Boots” (#6) and “7 Summers” (#7).

— In addition to faring well on iTunes, Cardi B’s “Up” is sure to enjoy a big day on the major streaming platforms. The song will also receive looks at the artist’s core urban and rhythmic radio formats.