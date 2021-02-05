Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Stunning “Drivers License” Performance On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Four weeks ago, Olivia Rodrigo released her official debut single “drivers license.” The song garnered immediate acclaim — and quickly became the biggest song on the planet. “Drivers license” broke numerous Spotify streaming records, while establishing itself as a dominant #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thursday night, Rodrigo performed the chart-topping song in the closing segment of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Making the most of the high-profile spot, Rodrigo brought the song to life in an utterly stunning manner. With a vocal showing that was all-at-once powerful and heartbreakingly emotional, Rodrigo offered “Tonight Show” viewers a positively gripping performance.

On the immediate heels of the performance, NBC shared the video: