Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Stunning “Drivers License” Performance On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Olivia Rodrigo performs her global phenomenon.

Olivia Rodrigo performing on Fallon | NBC Screenshot | YouTube

Four weeks ago, Olivia Rodrigo released her official debut single “drivers license.” The song garnered immediate acclaim — and quickly became the biggest song on the planet. “Drivers license” broke numerous Spotify streaming records, while establishing itself as a dominant #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thursday night, Rodrigo performed the chart-topping song in the closing segment of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Making the most of the high-profile spot, Rodrigo brought the song to life in an utterly stunning manner. With a vocal showing that was all-at-once powerful and heartbreakingly emotional, Rodrigo offered “Tonight Show” viewers a positively gripping performance.

On the immediate heels of the performance, NBC shared the video:

