in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Five Other Songs In Top 10 Following Backlash

Morgan Wallen songs occupy more than 50% of the Top 10.

Morgan Wallen in More Than My Hometown | Video Screen | Big Loud

As of press time at 10AM ET Thursday, Morgan Wallen holds more than half the Top 10 positions on the US iTunes sales chart.

His “More Than My Hometown” leads the way at #1 on the all-genre chart, with “Wasted On You” just behind at #2. Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” (#4), “7 Summers” (#5), “Sand In My Boots” (#6), and “Chasin’ You” (#8) also hold Top 10 positions.

Wallen is also enjoying a dominant stand on the album chart; the explicit version of “Dangerous: The Double Album” is #1, “If I Know Me” is #2, and the clean “Dangerous” is #3.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Wallen using the N-word. The backlash was swift and significant, with numerous industry members speaking out against Wallen and numerous radio and digital platforms pulling his music from their playlists. Label Big Loud indefinitely suspended his recording contract.

more than my hometownmorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Megan Thee Stallion Chats, Surprises Frontline Nurse During Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)