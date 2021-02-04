Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Five Other Songs In Top 10 Following Backlash

As of press time at 10AM ET Thursday, Morgan Wallen holds more than half the Top 10 positions on the US iTunes sales chart.

His “More Than My Hometown” leads the way at #1 on the all-genre chart, with “Wasted On You” just behind at #2. Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” (#4), “7 Summers” (#5), “Sand In My Boots” (#6), and “Chasin’ You” (#8) also hold Top 10 positions.

Wallen is also enjoying a dominant stand on the album chart; the explicit version of “Dangerous: The Double Album” is #1, “If I Know Me” is #2, and the clean “Dangerous” is #3.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Wallen using the N-word. The backlash was swift and significant, with numerous industry members speaking out against Wallen and numerous radio and digital platforms pulling his music from their playlists. Label Big Loud indefinitely suspended his recording contract.