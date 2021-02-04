Megan Thee Stallion Chats, Surprises Frontline Nurse During Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote appearance by Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion.
The artist chats with Ellen, touching on topics like her hit song “Body” and her pursuit of a college degree in health administration.
Later in the interview, Ellen and Megan Thee Stallion surprise frontline nurse Jamelmenique Hoy and her family. They talk about her work during the pandemic; Ellen and Megan also present Jamelmenique with a $50,000 gift, courtesy of Shutterfly.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Ellen” will air this afternoon. A video of the Megan Thee Stallion appearance, however, already follows:
