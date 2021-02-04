in TV News

Megan Thee Stallion Chats, Surprises Frontline Nurse During Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The Grammy nominee is a guest on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Megan Thee Stallion on 2/4/21 Ellen } Warner Bros

Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote appearance by Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion.

The artist chats with Ellen, touching on topics like her hit song “Body” and her pursuit of a college degree in health administration.

Later in the interview, Ellen and Megan Thee Stallion surprise frontline nurse Jamelmenique Hoy and her family. They talk about her work during the pandemic; Ellen and Megan also present Jamelmenique with a $50,000 gift, courtesy of Shutterfly.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Ellen” will air this afternoon. A video of the Megan Thee Stallion appearance, however, already follows:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

