Jamie Dornan, Brad Paisley, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, More Confirmed For Upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” just announced its lineups for the week of February 8.
The guest list includes names like Jamie Dornan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will respectively appear on February 9 and February 11.
Other upcoming guests include Jenny Han (February 8), Khloe Kardashian (February 9), Brad Paisley (February 10), and Sia (February 12). Complete listings, including the daily “Kelly-Oke” cover song, follow:
February 8 – Jenny Han, Al Roker, Meagan Good | Kelly-Oke Cover – Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”
February 9 – Jamie Dornan, Khloe Kardashian | Kelly-Oke Cover – Cardigans’ “Lovefool”
February 10 – Christine Chu, musical and interview guest Brad Paisley | Kelly-Oke Cover – Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”
February 11 – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jason Biggs | Kelly-Oke Cover – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending”
February 12 – Sia, Kym Whitley, Matt James | Kelly-Oke Cover – Christina Aguilera & Blake Shelton’s “Just A Fool”
