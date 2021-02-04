in TV News

Jamie Dornan, Brad Paisley, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, More Confirmed For Upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

Meet this coming week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” guests.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4072 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” just announced its lineups for the week of February 8.

The guest list includes names like Jamie Dornan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will respectively appear on February 9 and February 11.

Other upcoming guests include Jenny Han (February 8), Khloe Kardashian (February 9), Brad Paisley (February 10), and Sia (February 12). Complete listings, including the daily “Kelly-Oke” cover song, follow:

February 8 – Jenny Han, Al Roker, Meagan Good | Kelly-Oke Cover – Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”

February 9 – Jamie Dornan, Khloe Kardashian | Kelly-Oke Cover – Cardigans’ “Lovefool”

February 10 – Christine Chu, musical and interview guest Brad Paisley | Kelly-Oke Cover – Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”

February 11 – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jason Biggs | Kelly-Oke Cover – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending”

February 12 – Sia, Kym Whitley, Matt James | Kelly-Oke Cover – Christina Aguilera & Blake Shelton’s “Just A Fool”

brad paisleyjamie dornanpriyanka chopra jonasthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Five Other Songs In Top 10 Following Backlash

Mariah Carey To Perform “We Belong Together” On February 12 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”