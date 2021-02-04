Mariah Carey To Perform “We Belong Together” On February 12 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Over the past several months, Mariah Carey has been re-releasing music as part of the “#MC30” campaign. Next week, she will perform one of her iconic number one hits.

According to ABC, Carey will perform a “special rendition” of “We Belong Together” on the February 12 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” In addition to supporting the #MC30 release, the performance also represents a fitting start to Valentine’s weekend.

The episode will also feature a chat with Kate Hudson and a catch-up with Rasheda Patton and Anthony Presley, who got married on the show last year.

ABC’s official listings follow:

Monday, Feb. 8 – Kelly and Ryan welcome “American Idol” judges KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN and LIONEL RICHIE to discuss the competition series. Also, Kelly and Ryan kick off “Live’s Valentine’s Week” with “Live’s Love Story of the Day” and viewer submitted stories from the “Love Inbox” all week long.

Tuesday, Feb. 9 – KAL PENN returns to “Live” to talk about the series “Clarice,” and ABC News chief medical correspondent DR. JENNIFER ASHTON chats about her book “The New Normal.”

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – Kelly and Ryan catch up with JASON BIGGS and talk about the trivia game show “Cherries Wild.”

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Star of “To All The Boys: Always and Forever” LANA CONDOR returns to “Live,” and MONICA MANGIN shares ways to celebrate Valentine’s at home for “Live’s Valentine’s Week.”

Friday, Feb. 12 – “Live’s Valentine’s Week” culminates with “Live’s Valentine’s Day Special.” Actress KATE HUDSON stops by to talk about the film “Music,” and superstar singer MARIAH CAREY performs a special rendition of “We Belong Together.” Plus, Kelly and Ryan catch up with essential workers RASHEDA PATTON and ANTHONY PRESLEY, the Brooklyn couple married on “Live” this past July.