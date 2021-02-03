TJ Osborne Of Brothers’ Osborne Talks About Coming Out In Interview On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

TJ Osborne of the CMA- and ACM-award winning Brothers Osborne came out as gay in an exclusive feature with TIME Magazine. On the heels of the news, Osborne makes an appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing for a remote interview, Osborne opens up about the emotional moment.

In discussing the timing, Osborne notes, “I got to this point where I knew there was never going to be the perfect time [but] honestly now that I’m kind of behind it now … it’s so wild to me to think that the perfect time is always now. I instantaneously felt like, ‘I wish I had done this a long time ago,'”

Osborne and Ellen also discuss whether the fact that he’s a country music artist makes the situation more difficult.

Osborne also reflects on the outpouring of support from so many different people. “I feel so incredibly loved and it’s one of those things where I’m like ‘God, I wish I could share this love with other people.'”

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but a video is already available: