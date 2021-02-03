in Music News

Morgan Wallen Claims Four Spots In Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, Three Top 5 Positions On Album Chart

Morgan Wallen’s music is selling well following the recent incident.

A video of Morgan Wallen using the N-word has sparked swift and considerable industry outcry and backlash, with numerous radio and digital programmers removing his music from their rotations. The ACM Awards announced that Wallen would be ineligible for honors this cycle, and label Big Loud suspended his recording contract indefinitely. Numerous country stars have spoken against their colleague’s action.

The artist’s music is, however, still performing well on US iTunes. As of press time at 6:20PM, his hit “Wasted On You” is up to #2 on the all-genre listing. “More Than My Hometown” is up to #4, and “Sand In My Boots” (#8) and “7 Summers” (#9) also have Top 10 positions.

Numerous other Morgan Wallen songs have also seen iTunes sales spikes.

Wallen’s albums are also faring well, with the explicit version of his chart-topping “Dangerous: The Double Album” holding at #1. “If I Know Me” is #3, and the clean version of “Dangerous” is #4.

