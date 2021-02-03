Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Chris Stapleton Scheduled For February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s seemingly endless list of active (and successful) projects includes the new NBC comedy series “Young Rock.” Six days prior to the February 16 premiere, Johnson will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Indeed, the entertainment industry superstar will be the lead guest on the February 10 “Tonight Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with Daniel Kaluuya. Chris Stapleton will close the show with a musical performance.
Complete listings for upcoming “Tonight Show” episodes follow:
Wednesday, February 3: Guests include Kelly Ripa, JoJo Siwa and M. Night Shyamalan. Show #1401A
Thursday, February 4: Guests include Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Show #1402A
Friday, February 5: Guests include Dolly Parton, Noah Centineo and musical guest Slowthai ft. Skepta. Show #1403A
Monday, February 8: Guests include Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman and musical guest Foo Fighters. Show #1404A
Tuesday, February 9: Guests include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, LaKeith Stanfield and musical guest Joy Oladokun. Show #1405A
Wednesday, February 10: Guests include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya and musical guest Chris Stapleton. Show #1406A
Loading…