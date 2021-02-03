in TV News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Chris Stapleton Scheduled For February 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Johnson will be the episode’s lead guest.

Young Rock -- "Working The Gimic" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Dwayne Johnson as Himself -- (Photo by: Frank Masi/NBC)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s seemingly endless list of active (and successful) projects includes the new NBC comedy series “Young Rock.” Six days prior to the February 16 premiere, Johnson will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, the entertainment industry superstar will be the lead guest on the February 10 “Tonight Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with Daniel Kaluuya. Chris Stapleton will close the show with a musical performance.

Complete listings for upcoming “Tonight Show” episodes follow:

Wednesday, February 3: Guests include Kelly Ripa, JoJo Siwa and M. Night Shyamalan. Show #1401A

Thursday, February 4: Guests include Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Show #1402A

Friday, February 5: Guests include Dolly Parton, Noah Centineo and musical guest Slowthai ft. Skepta. Show #1403A

Monday, February 8: Guests include Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman and musical guest Foo Fighters. Show #1404A

Tuesday, February 9: Guests include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, LaKeith Stanfield and musical guest Joy Oladokun. Show #1405A

Wednesday, February 10: Guests include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya and musical guest Chris Stapleton. Show #1406A

