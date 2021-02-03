in TV News

Golden Globe Nominees: “Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “Flight Attendant,” “Emily In Paris,” Contending In TV Categories

The ceremony will take place February 28.

The Flight Attendant 106 | Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/WarnerMedia/HBOMax

Delayed from the usual January date, the 2021 Golden Globe Awards will take place on February 8. Wednesday, the world learned which television and film works will be in contention for awards.

Key television nominees include “Emily In Paris,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Great,” “Ratched,” “The Undoing,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ozark,” and “The Crown.” In addition to scoring nominations on overall programs, such series have at least one nominee in an acting category.

With six nominations, “The Crown” is the overall television leader.

A recap of the TV nominations follows; the complete list, including film nominations, is available here.

TV Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

TV Series – Limited, Anthology, or Made-For-TV Movie
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Lead Actor – Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – “The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Lead Actress – Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulsen – Ratched

Lead Actor – Musical/Comedy
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult -“The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Lead Actress – Musical/Comedy
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor – Limited
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Lead Actress – Limited
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actor
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Southerland – The Undoing

Supporting Actress
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

