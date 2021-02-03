Golden Globe Nominees: “Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “Flight Attendant,” “Emily In Paris,” Contending In TV Categories

Delayed from the usual January date, the 2021 Golden Globe Awards will take place on February 8. Wednesday, the world learned which television and film works will be in contention for awards.

Key television nominees include “Emily In Paris,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Great,” “Ratched,” “The Undoing,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ozark,” and “The Crown.” In addition to scoring nominations on overall programs, such series have at least one nominee in an acting category.

With six nominations, “The Crown” is the overall television leader.

A recap of the TV nominations follows; the complete list, including film nominations, is available here.

TV Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

TV Series – Limited, Anthology, or Made-For-TV Movie

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Lead Actor – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Lead Actress – Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulsen – Ratched

Lead Actor – Musical/Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult -“The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Lead Actress – Musical/Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor – Limited

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Lead Actress – Limited

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actor

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Southerland – The Undoing

Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched