Big Loud Issues Statement On Suspending Morgan Wallen’s Recording Contract, Key Radio Platforms Have Pulled His Music

Earlier this week, video surfaced of country superstar Morgan Wallen using the N-word after returning home from a night out. Following the video’s release, key radio platforms like Cumulus, iHeartMedia, Entercom, Pandora, and SiriusXM began pulling his music from their playlists.

Wallen’s music was also reportedly removed from key playlists on Apple Music and Spotify. CMT also made the call to remove the artist from its programming.

Not simply receiving external backlash, Wallen has also faced action from his label. In a Wednesday Twitter statement, Big Loud Records said it had suspended Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely.

The statement noted that Republic Records, which partners with Big Loud on Wallen’s music, supported the decision.

Wallen issued an apology statement following the video’s release, but the backlash has ultimately continued to grow.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” said Wallen. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen, notably, is on the verge of scoring a fourth consecutive week atop the Billboard 200 with his recently released album “Dangerous: The Double Album.” If the album indeed secures the #1 spot, it will be the first country album since Garth Brooks’ 1990s release “Double Live” to spend at least its first four weeks at #1 on the all-genre chart.