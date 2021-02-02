Early Look: Zendaya, Father James Martin Appears For Interviews On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Zendaya during Tuesday's February 2, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Just three days remain until “Malcolm & Marie” makes its long-awaited debut on Netflix.
Anticipation for the film is already high, and star Zendaya will aim to build more excitement with appearance on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The episode’s lead guest, Zendaya appears for a remote interview with host Stephen Colbert. Tuesday’s episode also features a chat with Father James Martin.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS; Headline Planet will share videos upon availability. In advance of the broadcast, CBS shared a pair of first-look screenshots from the broadcast.
