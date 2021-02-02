in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle,” Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station made three playlist additions today.

Sabrina Carpenter in Skin | Video screen | Hollywood Records

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” and Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” have each won a spot on the Z100 playlist.

The influential New York station picked up the songs in conjunction with the February 2 pop radio add board. The Z100 support comes as all three songs have traction at the format; “Lasting Lover” and “Lifestyle” were charting in the Top 30 and Top 40, respectively, as of this past weekend. “Skin” held a Top 50 position this past weekend and should officially join the Top 40 this week.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap will arrive later Tuesday.

