Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle,” Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” Added By Z100 New York

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” and Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” have each won a spot on the Z100 playlist.
The influential New York station picked up the songs in conjunction with the February 2 pop radio add board. The Z100 support comes as all three songs have traction at the format; “Lasting Lover” and “Lifestyle” were charting in the Top 30 and Top 40, respectively, as of this past weekend. “Skin” held a Top 50 position this past weekend and should officially join the Top 40 this week.
Headline Planet’s complete add recap will arrive later Tuesday.
