Early Look: Post Malone, Mary Steenburgen Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

A new “Late Night” airs Monday night.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1099A -- Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with rapper Post Malone on February 1, 2021 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Another week’s worth of original “Late Night With Seth Meyers” episodes begins Monday night.

The episode features a chat with music superstar Post Malone. The chat marks the artist’s third noteworthy late-night gig in recent memory, following late 2020 appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Monday’s “Late Night” also features an interview with “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star Mary Steenburgen. As has become customary in today’s landscape, both interviews took place over remote chat.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT, and video highlights will be posted upon availability. For now, enjoy preview screenshots:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1099A — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with rapper Post Malone on February 1, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1099A — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with actress Mary Steenburgen on February 1, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)

