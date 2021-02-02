Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle” Again Claims Most Added Ranking At Pop Radio

Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” goes back-to-back at a second radio format.

In addition to repeating as the most added song at hot adult contemporary radio, “Lifestyle” tops the Mediabase pop radio add board for a second straight week.

“Lifestyle” landed at another 46 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Added by 43 stations, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” takes second place. The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” earns third with 40 new adds, while an add count of 34 positions Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” in fourth place.

Picked up by 28 new stations, Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” (6th-most, tie), Tiesto’s “The Business” (7th-most), Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” (8th-most), Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” (9th-most), Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy)” (10th-most, tie), and Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” (10th-most, tie).