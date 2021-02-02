Priyanka Chopra Jonas Scheduled To Appear On February 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the first time since the fall of 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress, who has been making TV appearances in support of “The White Tiger,” will be the lead guest on the February 9 edition of the late-night talk show.

LaKeith Stanfield will also appear for an interview on the February 9 “Fallon,” and Joy Oladokun will close the show with a musical performance.

NBC’s official “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, February 2: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Talib Kweli and musical guest Nilüfer Yanya. Show #1400A

Wednesday, February 3: Guests include Kelly Ripa, JoJo Siwa and M. Night Shyamalan. Show #1401A

Thursday, February 4: Guests include Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Show #1402A

Friday, February 5: Guests include Dolly Parton, Noah Centineo and musical guest Slowthai ft. Skepta. Show #1403A

Monday, February 8: Guests include Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman and musical guest Foo Fighters. Show #1404A

Tuesday, February 9: Guests include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, LaKeith Stanfield and musical guest Joy Oladokun. Show #1405A