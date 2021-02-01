in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” Debuts In Top 40 On Billboard Global 200 Chart

It’s her first entry on the Global chart.

In addition to debuting on the US-based Billboard Hot 100, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Global 200.

“Skin” earns #33 on this week’s edition of the chart, which accounts for global consumption activity. The new single concurrently starts at #72 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart, a measure of non-US consumption activity.

“Skin” is Carpenter’s first entry on both charts.

As previously reported, “Skin” earns #48 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its success also earns Carpenter a new peak of #5 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

