in TV News

Dave Grohl To Chat, Foo Fighters To Perform On February 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature an interview with Joel Kinnaman.

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight cover | RCA Records

Three days after the February 5 release of new album “Medicine At Midnight,” Foo Fighters will enjoy an ample spotlight on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, frontman Dave Grohl will appear as the lead interview guest on February 8. The overall band will later deliver a performance.

The February 8 “Fallon” will additionally feature a chat with actor Joel Kinnaman. Complete listings for the next six “Tonight Show” episodes follow:

Monday, February 1: Guests include Bryan Cranston, John Cena and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1399A

Tuesday, February 2: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Talib Kweli and musical guest Nilüfer Yanya. Show #1400A

Wednesday, February 3: Guests include Kelly Ripa, M. Night Shyamalan and musical guest Fireboy DML. Show #1401A

Thursday, February 4: Guests include Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Show #1402A

Friday, February 5: Guests include Dolly Parton, Noah Centineo and musical guest Slowthai ft. Skepta. Show #1403A

Monday, February 8: Guests include Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman and musical guest Foo Fighters. Show #1404A

dave grohlfoo fightersjimmy fallonjoel kinnamannbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” Debuts In Top 40 On Billboard Global 200 Chart

Early Look: Post Malone, Mary Steenburgen Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”