Dave Grohl To Chat, Foo Fighters To Perform On February 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Three days after the February 5 release of new album “Medicine At Midnight,” Foo Fighters will enjoy an ample spotlight on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, frontman Dave Grohl will appear as the lead interview guest on February 8. The overall band will later deliver a performance.
The February 8 “Fallon” will additionally feature a chat with actor Joel Kinnaman. Complete listings for the next six “Tonight Show” episodes follow:
Monday, February 1: Guests include Bryan Cranston, John Cena and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1399A
Tuesday, February 2: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Talib Kweli and musical guest Nilüfer Yanya. Show #1400A
Wednesday, February 3: Guests include Kelly Ripa, M. Night Shyamalan and musical guest Fireboy DML. Show #1401A
Thursday, February 4: Guests include Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Show #1402A
Friday, February 5: Guests include Dolly Parton, Noah Centineo and musical guest Slowthai ft. Skepta. Show #1403A
Monday, February 8: Guests include Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman and musical guest Foo Fighters. Show #1404A
