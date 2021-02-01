Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” tops the Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board.

The high-profile collaboration won support from another 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. The new support will allow “Lifestyle” to continue its rapid chart ascent; the song already has a Top 30 position on the Mediabase airplay listing.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” ranks as this week’s second-most added song. The smash hit landed at another 18 stations this week.

With 11 adds each, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” tie for fourth. JP Saxe & Maren Morris’ “Line By Line” and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On,” which each landed at 7 new stations, tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” (7th-most, tie), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (7th-most, tie), Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake’s “Better Days” (7th-most, tie), Passenger’s “Sword From The Stone” (10th-most, tie), and Brynn Elliott’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” (10th-most, tie).