Sabrina Carpenter Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Chart Entry As “Skin” Arrives At #48

Powered by impressive early numbers, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” arrives on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

“Skin” takes #48 on this week’s chart, which accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

“Skin” fared well in all three component areas. Early success on digital platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube yielded strong opening week sales and streaming numbers. “Skin” also attracted interest at radio, earning a Top 50 position at the target pop format.

The song, notably, represents Carpenter’s first career Hot 100 entry. She previously had two entries on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, which ranks the top songs that have yet to make the main chart. “Thumbs” peaked at #1 on Bubbling Under, while “Why” went as high as #21.