Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America; Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Top 5

As it does in other key markets, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” retains its crown as the #1 song in the United States.

Indeed, the smash hit spends a third week as a convincing #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In terms of individual chart components, “Drivers license” again claims #1 for sales and streams. It also enjoys another week of big growth at radio.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” rises one spot to #2 this week, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ticks up one spot to #3. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” slides two spots to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” climbs one rung to a new high of #5.