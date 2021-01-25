in Music News

Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Lifestyle” begins its journey at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Jason Derulo & Adam Levine - LIfestyle cover | Atlantic

Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” received a healthy wave of opening week support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 33 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Lifestyle” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” a playlist pickup for 28 new stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Brynn Elliott’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” follows in third with 14 pickups, and an add count of 12 slots The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” in fourth place. With 6 adds each, Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” JP Saxe & Maren Morris’ “Line By Line,” Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade,” Forest Blakk’s “If You Love Her,” and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear & Demi Lovato)” tie for fifth.

LANY’s “If This Is The Last Time” grabs tenth place thanks to its 5 new Hot AC adds.

