LOONA’s “Star,” Zara Larsson & Young Thug’s “Talk About Love” Officially Enter Top 40 At US Pop Radio

It’s the first LOONA song to make the US pop radio chart.

LOONA - Star Video screen shot | WMG/Kakao M/Blockberry Creative

LOONA’s “Star” and Zara Larsson’s “Talk About Love (featuring Young Thug)” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Star” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The LOONA single received 671 spins during the January 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 298.

“Star” is the first LOONA song to reach the Top 40 at US pop radio.

“Talk About Love” concurrently rises eight places to make its Top 40 debut at #40. The Zara Larsson-Young Thug collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 605 (+328).

