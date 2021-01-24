in Music News

Songs By Ava Max, Tiesto, Jason Derulo & Adam Levine, Yung Gravy Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

“My Head & Heart,” “The Business,” “Lifestyle,” and “oops!” make the Top 50.

Ava Max - My Head & Heart Cover | Atlantic

Ava Max’s “My Head & Heart,” Tiesto’s “The Business,” Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” and Yung Gravy’s “oops!” are all gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 533 times during the January 17-23 tracking period (+368), “My Head & Heart” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #52 last week.

Up nine places, “The Business” grabs #46 with 356 tracking week spins (+216).

Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “Lifestyle” earned 310 spins. It registers a #49 position.

Thanks to its play count of 251 (+191), “oops!” jumps twenty-four places to #50.

