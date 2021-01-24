The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” continues to endure as one of the hottest songs in America.

Sunday night, the nearly fourteen-month-old song returned to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 9PM ET.

In addition to its ongoing resonance across digital and radio platforms, “Blinding Lights” has recently been receiving additional exposure on television. The Weeknd is performing the Super Bowl LV halftime show, and “Blinding Lights” takes center stage in the key commercial.

With the NFC and AFC Championship games airing Sunday, the commercial (and song) were very top-of-mind.