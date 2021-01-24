Cannons’ “Fire For You” Remains #1 On Alternative Radio Chart; Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear, Cage The Elephant Songs Make Top 5

Last week, Cannons’ “Fire For You” reached #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.
This week, it retains its throne.
“Fire For You” spends a second week at #1 courtesy of its 2,687 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 95.
Played 2,474 times during the January 17-23 tracking period (+82), Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” rises two spots to a new high of #2. All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” holds at #3 with a spin count of 2,374 (-134)
Up three places, Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” earns #4 with 2,193 spins (+150). Credited with 2,148 spins (+174), Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)” rises three spots to #5.
Loading…