Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Rockets Into Top 20 As Pop Radio’s Greatest Gainer, Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” Top 30

“drivers license” and “Lasting Lover” make moves on this week’s pop radio airplay chart.

Olivia Rodrigo in drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” rides the week’s greatest airplay gain into a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up eleven places, “drivers license” earns #11 on this week’s listing. The breakout smash received 5,591 spins during the January 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 3,956 plays. Said figure ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain by a factor of more than two (Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” the next-greatest gainer, added 1,869 spins).

— As “drivers license” hits the Top 20, Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” goes Top 30. The former dance radio #1 rises one spot to #30 on the pop chart; it garnered 1,850 tracking week spins (+350).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

