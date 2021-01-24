Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Rockets Into Top 20 As Pop Radio’s Greatest Gainer, Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” Top 30

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” rides the week’s greatest airplay gain into a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Up eleven places, “drivers license” earns #11 on this week’s listing. The breakout smash received 5,591 spins during the January 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 3,956 plays. Said figure ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain by a factor of more than two (Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” the next-greatest gainer, added 1,869 spins).
— As “drivers license” hits the Top 20, Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” goes Top 30. The former dance radio #1 rises one spot to #30 on the pop chart; it garnered 1,850 tracking week spins (+350).
