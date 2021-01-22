John Krasinski & Machine Gun Kelly, Dan Levy & Phoebe Bridgers, Regina King & Nathaniel Rateliff Confirmed For Next “Saturday Night Live” Episodes

Currently on holiday hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” will return with five consecutive originals beginning January 30. NBC just revealed lineups for the first three of those episodes.

According to the network, John Krasinski will host the January 30 edition of the iconic variety show. Machine Gun Kelly will perform as the musical guest.

Dan Levy will then host the February 6 episode, with the Grammy-nominated Phoebe Bridgers appearing as musical guests. Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff will appear as host and musical guest on February 13, respectively.

All six of the aforementioned names will be making their debuts as principal “SNL” guests.

Listings for the February 20 and 27 episodes will be announced at a later date.