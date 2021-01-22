Early Look: Adam Lambert, Halsey Make Virtual Appearances On “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Two noteworthy music stars will make appearances on upcoming installments of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

As first reported by Headline Planet, Adam Lambert will chat with Kelly on the January 26 episode. Halsey will be an interview guest on the January 27 broadcast. In observance of social distancing measures, both guests will be appearing via video chat.

Each episode will also feature additional chat segments, as well as the regular “Kelly-Oke” feature. Clarkson will cover Yazoo’s “Only You” on January 26 and H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” on January 27.

Ahead of the broadcasts, NBC Universal shared photos from their tapings: