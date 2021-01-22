in TV News

Early Look: Adam Lambert, Halsey Make Virtual Appearances On “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

The entertainers appear remotely on two of this week’s episodes.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4090 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert (on screen) -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Two noteworthy music stars will make appearances on upcoming installments of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

As first reported by Headline Planet, Adam Lambert will chat with Kelly on the January 26 episode. Halsey will be an interview guest on the January 27 broadcast. In observance of social distancing measures, both guests will be appearing via video chat.

Each episode will also feature additional chat segments, as well as the regular “Kelly-Oke” feature. Clarkson will cover Yazoo’s “Only You” on January 26 and H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” on January 27.

Ahead of the broadcasts, NBC Universal shared photos from their tapings:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4086 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4086 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Halsey (on screen) — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4090 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert (on screen) — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4090 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

adam lamberthalseythe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adam Calhoun’s “Pressure” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Lil Mosey & Olivia O’Brien Join MAX & SUGA For “Final Chapter” Of “Blueberry Eyes,” Music Video Now LIve