Report: ZAYN’s “Nobody Is Listening” Debuts With 4K US Album Sales, 15K Total US Units

“Nobody Is Listening” should land in the Top 50 (if not Top 40) on this week’s Billboard 200.

Hits Daily Double has shared opening week US numbers for ZAYN’s third studio album “Nobody Is Listening.”

According to the publication, “Nobody Is Listening” sold just over 4K US copies during the January 15-21 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated about 15K in total first-week US consumption.

The latter figure places “Nobody Is Listening” at #38 on the Hits Top 50 album chart.

“Nobody Is Listening” should land in a similar position on the Billboard 200, which will be released early this coming week.

