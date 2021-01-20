in TV News

“Malcolm & Marie” Stars John David Washington, Zendaya Set For Upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episodes

They will appear on the February 1 and 4 broadcasts, respectively.

In the days leading up to its February 5 Netflix premiere, “Malcolm & Marie” stars John David Washington and Zendaya will appear on “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

According to new listings, Washington will appear on the February 1 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Katherine Heigl, as well as a “Wellness Week” feature on staying mentally healthy.

Zendaya will then be an interview guest on the February 4 broadcast. Theresa Caputo will also appear for a chat on the episode, and “rituals” will be the “Wellness Week” focus.

Other upcoming “Live” guests will include Priyanka Chopra (January 21), Jared Padalecki (January 21), Nathan Fillion (January 25), Tika Sumpter (January 26), Rosario Dawson (January 27), Jared Leto (January 28), Naomi Watts (January 29), Cicely Tyson (January 29), David Duchovny (February 2), Ricky Gervais (February 3), and Robin Wright (February 5).

