Pop Smoke, Lil Baby & DaBaby’s “For The Night” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“For The Night” reaches #1 at another format.

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon | Cover | Republic/UMG

As it cedes its rhythmic radio throne, the late Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” reaches the apex of another format.

Up five places from last week’s position, “For The Night” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

“For The Night” received 5,247 spins during the January 10-16 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 711 plays and gives the collaboration a narrow lead over Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy.”

The enduring “Go Crazy” holds at #2 with 5,234 spins (+132).

After spending multiple weeks at #1, Jhene Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” drops to #3 this week. Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” holds at #4, and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” stays at #5.

