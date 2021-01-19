Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Officially Named #1 Song In America (Update)

Update: Billboard has formally confirmed the projection, revealing that Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” officially starts at #1 on this week’s Hot 100 chart.

In conjunction with its debut atop the overall chart, “drivers license” earns #1 on the Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs charts. It does not yet arrive on Radio Songs, but it did receive an ample amount of airplay during the tracking period. The song is already charting at the pop and hot adult contemporary/adult pop radio formats.

“Drivers license” is Rodrigo’s official artist debut, but it is not her first entry on the Hot 100. The artist previously reached #90 with her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” song “All I Want.”

“Drivers license,” which delivered blockbuster numbers on major digital platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple, has already topped the charts in several major international markets. It is a bona fide global smash.