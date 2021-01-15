Report: Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Crushes Early Projections, Wins US Sales Race, Earns #1 Overall

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” unsurprisingly won this past week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 75K US copies during the January 8-14 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 261K total first-week units.

Both figures comfortably rank as the week’s best. Barry Gibbs’ “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook, Vol. 1,” the next-best performer from a sales standpoint, moved about 22.5K copies. Taylor Swift’s “evermore,” the #2 total consumption performer, posted a weekly total of 58K units.

The consumption figure, moreover, comfortably tops the early- and mid-week forecasts. At the start of the week, the album appeared to be tracking for 185-210K first-week units. At mid-week, the projection was 230K.

“Dangerous” additionally posted the biggest single-week streaming total ever achieved by a country album.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcome will nonetheless be the same: a #1 debut for “Dangerous.”