Dua Lipa Scheduled For Interview On January 18 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Music superstar Dua Lipa is on track to make another high-profile talk show appearance.
According to ABC, Lipa will be the lead interview guest on the January 18 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode will also feature a chat with Cynthia Erivo and a performance by Local Natives with Sharon Van Etten.
The January 18 “Kimmel” is one of four original episodes set for this coming week; complete listings follow:
Monday, Jan. 18
1. Dua Lipa (“Future Nostalgia”) 2. Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”) 3. Musical Guest Local Natives feat. Sharon Van Etten
Tuesday, Jan. 19
1. Casey Affleck (“Our Friend”) 2. Congressman Adam Schiff 3. Musical Guest Jack Harlow
Wednesday, Jan. 20
1. John Oliver (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)
Thursday, Jan. 21
1. Allison Janney (“Breaking News in Yuba County”) 2. Dana Bash 3. Musical Guest Best Coast
