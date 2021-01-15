in TV News

Dua Lipa Scheduled For Interview On January 18 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Dua Lipa will appear on Monday’s “Kimmel.”

Dua Lipa - Break My Heart video screen | Warner

Music superstar Dua Lipa is on track to make another high-profile talk show appearance.

According to ABC, Lipa will be the lead interview guest on the January 18 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode will also feature a chat with Cynthia Erivo and a performance by Local Natives with Sharon Van Etten.

The January 18 “Kimmel” is one of four original episodes set for this coming week; complete listings follow:

Monday, Jan. 18

1. Dua Lipa (“Future Nostalgia”) 2. Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”) 3. Musical Guest Local Natives feat. Sharon Van Etten

Tuesday, Jan. 19

1. Casey Affleck (“Our Friend”) 2. Congressman Adam Schiff 3. Musical Guest Jack Harlow

Wednesday, Jan. 20

1. John Oliver (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Thursday, Jan. 21

1. Allison Janney (“Breaking News in Yuba County”) 2. Dana Bash 3. Musical Guest Best Coast

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

