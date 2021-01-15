in Music News

Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez,” Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion’s “34+35” Join Top 3 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” still leads the way.

As of Friday evening, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” still holds its position atop the US iTunes song sales chart. The instant smash does, however, have some new company in the Top 3.

Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez,” which launched Thursday evening, is #2 on the chart as of press time at 5:30PM ET. Ariana Grandes’ new remix of “34+35 (featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion)” directly follows at #3.

Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard’s “Undivided,” which had spent time in the #2 position, now appears at #4 on the all-genre chart. Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You,” the release week focus track from his chart-topping “Dangerous” album, follows at #5.

