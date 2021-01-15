Dakota Johnson & Casey Affleck To Discuss “Our Friend” On January 19 “Good Morning America,” Jason Segel Set For January 22

“Our Friend” will finally launch on January 22. In support of the release, stars from the film will appear on two separate episodes of “Good Morning America.”

According to ABC, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck will both appear on the January 19 edition of the ABC morning show. The episode will also feature an appearance by “Call Your Mother” star Kyra Sedgwick.

Jason Segel will then talk “Our Friend” on a January 22 episode that also features Ashley Audrain.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 18— Host Dan Abrams (“Court Cam”); a performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tuesday, January 19— Actors Dakota Johnson & Casey Affleck (“Our Friend”); actress Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”)

Wednesday, January 20— GMA covers the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden

Thursday, January 21— Actress Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”); actress & author Candace Cameron Bure (“Candace’s Playful Puppy”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson GMA

Friday, January 22— Actor Jason Segel (“Our Friend”); GMA Book Club author Ashley Audrain (“The Push”); GMA’s Pet of the Week

Saturday, January 23— Binge This! with Lawrence K. Jackson; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson GMA