Dakota Johnson & Casey Affleck To Discuss “Our Friend” On January 19 “Good Morning America,” Jason Segel Set For January 22

“Our Friend” stars will appear on two different “GMA” episodes.

“Our Friend” will finally launch on January 22. In support of the release, stars from the film will appear on two separate episodes of “Good Morning America.”

According to ABC, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck will both appear on the January 19 edition of the ABC morning show. The episode will also feature an appearance by “Call Your Mother” star Kyra Sedgwick.

Jason Segel will then talk “Our Friend” on a January 22 episode that also features Ashley Audrain.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 18— Host Dan Abrams (“Court Cam”); a performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tuesday, January 19— Actors Dakota Johnson & Casey Affleck (“Our Friend”); actress Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”)

Wednesday, January 20— GMA covers the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden

Thursday, January 21— Actress Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”); actress & author Candace Cameron Bure (“Candace’s Playful Puppy”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson GMA

Friday, January 22— Actor Jason Segel (“Our Friend”); GMA Book Club author Ashley Audrain (“The Push”); GMA’s Pet of the Week

Saturday, January 23— Binge This! with Lawrence K. Jackson; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson GMA

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

