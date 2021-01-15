Cole Sprouse Scheduled For January 19 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Cole Sprouse, who will be appearing on the January 15 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” also has a daytime talk show on his docket.
According to new listings, Sprouse will appear on the January 19 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will additionally feature an appearance by Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry.
The “Fallon” and “Drew” interviews precede the January 20 “Riverdale” season premiere.
Upcoming “Drew Barrymore Show” lineups follow:
January 18 – Kristen Bell, Danny Seo
January 19 – Cole Sprouse, Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry
January 20 – Kat Graham
January 21 – Taye Diggs, Michael Symon
