in TV News

Cole Sprouse Scheduled For January 19 “Drew Barrymore Show”

The episode airs one day before “Riverdale” returns for its new season

Drew Barrymore Show Press Photo via CBS

Cole Sprouse, who will be appearing on the January 15 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” also has a daytime talk show on his docket.

According to new listings, Sprouse will appear on the January 19 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will additionally feature an appearance by Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry.

The “Fallon” and “Drew” interviews precede the January 20 “Riverdale” season premiere.

Upcoming “Drew Barrymore Show” lineups follow:

January 18 – Kristen Bell, Danny Seo
January 19 – Cole Sprouse, Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry
January 20 – Kat Graham
January 21 – Taye Diggs, Michael Symon

cole sprouseriverdalethe drew barrymore show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Debuts At #1 On Official UK Chart