Olivia Rodrigo Named iHeartRadio’s First “On The Verge” Artist Of 2021

On the heels of a record-breaking week for her debut single “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo has received another big honor.

Rodrigo has been selected as the first iHeartRadio “On The Verge” Artist of 2021.

iHeart formally announced the news Friday. In addition to branding support, the campaign has historically provided guaranteed airplay across iHeart’s network of radio stations (within the artist’s core format[s]).

Granted, strong airplay was all-but-guaranteed anyway. Amid the song’s early dominance on digital platforms, pop and hot adult contemporary radio stations have already been showing enthusiastic support. The song, which does not technically impact until this coming week, is already trending Top 40 at pop and Top 50 at Hot AC.

2020’s roster of “On The Verge” selections included names like Zoe Wees, 24kGoldn, Doja Cat, Chelsea Cutler, and FINNEAS. Honorees from prior years included FLETCHER, Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi, SZA, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, Julia Michaels, ZAYN, Sam Smith, and Fifth Harmony.