Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Debuts At #1 On Official UK Chart

“drivers license” scores #1 in the United Kingdom.

Olivia Rodrigo by Erica Hernandez | Press photo courtesy of Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s single “drivers license” resonated throughout the world, delivering one of the most impressive debut performances in recent memory.

Its impact extended to the United Kingdom, as evidenced by its #1 debut on this week’s edition of the Official UK Singles Chart.

“drivers license” is the first number one and second overall chart entry for Rodrigo, who previously reached #72 with her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” ballad “All I Want.”

The Rodrigo tune seizes the throne from Little Mix’s “Sweet Melody,” which falls to #2 on this week’s edition of the listing.

