in TV News

Ashe’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performance Now Listed For January 21

Ashe was originally advertised for January 6.

Ashe - Instagram Selfie via @ashemusic

Ashe, who enjoyed a game-changing 2020 thanks to the success of “Moral Of The Story,” was set to open 2021 with a bang. The artist was booked to perform on the January 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode.

Due to growing COVID concerns, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” delayed its return to production until the week of January 11. Ashe’s eagerly anticipated “Ellen” performance was, accordingly, postponed.

A new date has since emerged for the showcase. According to tentative listings, Ashe will now perform on the January 21 “Ellen.” The episode will also feature a chat with Pharrell, who too was originally set for an earlier episode.

Made clear by recent developments, all “Ellen” Listings are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” Attains 5x Platinum Status In United States