Ashe’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performance Now Listed For January 21

Ashe, who enjoyed a game-changing 2020 thanks to the success of “Moral Of The Story,” was set to open 2021 with a bang. The artist was booked to perform on the January 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode.

Due to growing COVID concerns, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” delayed its return to production until the week of January 11. Ashe’s eagerly anticipated “Ellen” performance was, accordingly, postponed.

A new date has since emerged for the showcase. According to tentative listings, Ashe will now perform on the January 21 “Ellen.” The episode will also feature a chat with Pharrell, who too was originally set for an earlier episode.

Made clear by recent developments, all “Ellen” Listings are subject to change.