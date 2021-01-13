Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Already Trending Top 50 At Pop Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s digital smash “drivers license” is already making moves at mainstream radio.

According to Mediabase, “drivers license” received 151 spins during the first three days of the January 10-16 tracking period. The count slots “drivers license” at #44 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As its airplay gains should only accelerate in the coming days, “drivers license” should have no trouble retaining its Top 50 position through the close of tracking. It has a very real chance of reaching the Top 40 by the time this week’s chart goes final.

Picked up by 65 Mediabase-monitored stations, “drivers license” ranked as this week’s most added song.

It should be noted that the strong early airplay and “most added” honor come prior to the song’s official January 19 radio impact date.