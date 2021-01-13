in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Already Trending Top 50 At Pop Radio

“drivers license” is making moves at radio.

Olivia Rodrigo by Erica Hernandez | Press photo courtesy of Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s digital smash “drivers license” is already making moves at mainstream radio.

According to Mediabase, “drivers license” received 151 spins during the first three days of the January 10-16 tracking period. The count slots “drivers license” at #44 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As its airplay gains should only accelerate in the coming days, “drivers license” should have no trouble retaining its Top 50 position through the close of tracking. It has a very real chance of reaching the Top 40 by the time this week’s chart goes final.

Picked up by 65 Mediabase-monitored stations, “drivers license” ranked as this week’s most added song.

It should be noted that the strong early airplay and “most added” honor come prior to the song’s official January 19 radio impact date.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Breaks Record For Most US Spotify Streams In A Single Day, Takes #4 On Global List

Dakota Johnson Appearing, AJR Performing On January 20 “Late Late Show With James Corden”