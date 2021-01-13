Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Breaks Record For Most US Spotify Streams In A Single Day, Takes #4 On Global List

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” continued its streaming growth Tuesday, building on its already impressive US and Global Spotify numbers.

In the United States, “drivers license” received 6,145,601 Tuesday Spotify streams. The figure breaks the record for most single-day Spotify streams; Drake’s “Nonstop,” the previous record-holder, received 5,749,019 on its opening day of June 29, 2018.

“drivers license” meanwhile received 13,412,192 worldwide streams on Tuesday, extending its record for the top single-day performance by a non-holiday song. “Drivers license” meanwhile moves into #4 on the all-time list, trailing only the Christmas Eve 2020 performance for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (17,223,237), the Christmas Eve 2020 performance for Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (15,813,799), and the Christmas Day 2020 performance for the Carey song (13,573,228).

“drivers license” concurrently keeps its #1 positions on the US iTunes chart and US and Global Apple Music listings.