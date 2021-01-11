in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Officially Impacting Pop Radio On January 19

“drivers license” will indeed receive a radio push.

Olivia Rodrigo by Erica Hernandez | Press photo courtesy of Geffen

Having already proven itself on digital sales and streaming platforms, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” will next look to achieve success at radio.

Interscope’s radio team will officially be promoting the song to the pop format. The song will formally go for playlist adds in conjunction with the January 19 add board (its impact date). Given its massive buzz, however, it would not be surprising if “drivers license” receives airplay in advance of the official impact.

“drivers license” remains the #1 song on iTunes, Apple, and Spotify. All indications are that it will debut at #1 on the next Billboard Hot 100 chart.

