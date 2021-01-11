Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Posts More Major Streaming Growth In Day 3, Earns #1 On Global Spotify; Projected For #1 On Billboard Hot 100

The dominance was not a two-day affair. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” got even bigger on third day, ruling Spotify and Apple Music while positioning itself for a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Credited with 3.857 million American streams, “drivers license” retained its #1 position on the US Spotify chart for Sunday, January 10. The count tops Saturday’s mark by more than 1.1 million (and Saturday’s mark was, itself, way up from Friday’s figure).

“drivers license” meanwhile rose one spot to #1 on the Global Spotify chart, netting 7.479 million Sunday streams. The count reflects a gain of nearly 2.9 million from Saturday’s sum.

Both figures offer “drivers license” a considerable margin of victory on the chart. “drivers license” received about 3.6x more Sunday streams than the #2 song in America (SZA’s “Good Days”) and 1.8x more Sunday streams than the #2 song globally (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti”).

In addition to ruling Spotify, “drivers license” remains atop the US and Global Apple Music charts. It also keeps its #1 position on iTunes.

Based on its early success, “drivers license” is trending toward a comfortable #1 debut on the US-based Billboard Hot 100.